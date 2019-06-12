USD 305 Equity Council Foundation Built

The Salina USD 305 Equity Council has identified it first goal.

According to the district,based on their work this school year, the Equity Council will be focusing on school culture during the 2019-2020 school year.

At the June 11 Board of Education meeting Superintendent Dr. James Hardy presented the Council’s recommended goal. It is:

Foster a purposeful, supportive and equitable school culture that values communication and building relationships between students, staff, families and our community.

“With a year of meetings behind us we have a good foundation and capacity for growth,” said Dr. James Hardy, superintendent. Under Hardy’s leadership, the 37-member council met for more than 196 hours during their inaugural year. This summer leadership will transition to Linn Exline, incoming interim superintendent.

In July 2018 the council began by getting to know their school district more intimately, reviewing facts and district demographics. By their November worksession the questions that had surfaced led the council to develop a perception survey for staff and students. The survey questions, distributed in January 2019, resulted in more than 83,000 responses.

Data from the 2,358 student surveys highlighted that relationships matter. The importance of students and staff connecting personally, and for staff to be equity leaders in their buildings are critical takeaways from student responses. Both of these factor into school culture which is the focus of the council’s goal.

The 954 staff surveys submitted related to student feedback. “The data indicates our staff wants to learn more about equity and diversity and how to contribute to a positive experience for all students and staff,” reported Hardy.

As their first year in operation draws to a close, the council looks forward to putting the goal into action during the 2019-2020 school year. They don’t have long to wait as their first meeting with Exline is scheduled for June 20.

The Equity Council’s meetings are open to the public, held in the Staff Education Center in the District Offices at 1511 Gypsum. More information is available on their website