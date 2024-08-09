USD 305 Classes Back in Session

Summer vacation is officially over for Salina USD 305. Teachers headed back to class earlier this week, and students are now joining them .

Friday is the first day of classes for elementary school students, and orientation day for 6th grade and 9th grade students. Monday, the rest of the middle and high school students will return to class. Here is the schedule:

Elementary Schools

Elementary students, Grades 1-5, will attend a full day on Aug. 9. Regular school hours are 8:25 a.m. – 3:35 p.m. Pre-K and Kindergarten conferences will be held by appointment on Aug. 9 and Aug. 12 and they will attend school on Aug. 13.

Middle School Orientation

Orientation for sixth grade students at Lakewood (LMS) and South (SMS) middle school will be from 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 9. Students will meet teachers, staff and fellow classmates, tour their school building and learn about school culture and expectations. Lunch will be served.

All LMS and SMS students, including seventh and eighth grade students, will attend on Monday, Aug. 12. Regular middle school hours for the 24-25 school year are 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.

High School Orientation

Orientation for Central (CHS) and South (SHS) high schools’ freshmen and new students will be Friday, Aug. 9, 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m. Lunch will be served.

All high school students at CHS and SHS, including sophomores, juniors and seniors, will attend Monday, Aug. 12. Regular high school hours for the 24-25 school year are 7:45 – 2:55 p.m.

Bus transportation will begin on Friday.