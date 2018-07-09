USD 305 Board to Reorganize

USD 305 Board of Education members will gather Tuesday to reorganize for the 2018-2019 school year.

The seven member board is elected at-large by the voters of the school district in staggered terms that are four years long.

Each July, a president and vice-president are elected by the members who include current President, Nedra Elbl and current Vice-President Carol Brandert.

Votes will also be cast by board members, Ann Zimmerman, Gary Denning, Emma Doherty, Gabe Grant and Jim Fletcher.

The July 10th meeting is open to the public and will begin at 5pm at the USD 305 District Offices located at 1511 Gypsum.