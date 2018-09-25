USD 305 Begins Superintendent Search

Salina USD 305 is beginning the search for a permanent superintendent. According to the district, the school board voted unanimously to select Kansas Association of School Boards to assist with the search for the next superintendent of Salina Public Schools.

Interim Superintendent Dr. James Hardy has led the district since July of 2017. Dr. Hardy accepted the temporary position to help best position the district to search for a new long-term leader.

“Dr. Hardy has done a great job for the district,” said Nedra Elbl, board president. “We were extremely fortunate that Dr. Hardy agreed to serve as interim superintendent, we are grateful for his leadership.”

Hardy told KSAL News that while he enjoyed his time in Salina, he does not want to be considered for the permanent superintendent position.

The district will begin accepting applications for superintendent as early as November and the window will close in early January 2019. Focus groups will provide input about desired characteristics for a new superintendent. After the field of candidates is narrowed, community members will be able to meet finalists and provide input to the board before a final decision is made.