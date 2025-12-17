UPS Driver Killed in Crash

A UPS driver was killed in a crash involving a train in South Central Kansas Tuesday afternoon. According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:09 PM on Tuesday deputies along with Burrton Fire and EMS, Reno County EMS, and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a train vs UPS truck collision at Blanchard and Woodberry in eastern Reno County.

Arriving units located a UPS delivery truck with heavy damage. The driver was removed from the vehicle and emergency services began life saving procedures. Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene.

The train was occupied by two Burlington Northern Santa Fe employees who were not injured.