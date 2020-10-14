UPDATE: Second Trailer Theft Reported From Salina Distribution Facility

UPDATE: Another trailer theft has occurred at a Salina alcohol distribution center–the second one in the same week–and law enforcement believe that they are related.

Back on Oct. 10, police says that a distribution truck and trailer were both stolen from Pestinger Distributing, 1825 Bailey Dr., resulting in an over $100,000 loss. This was reported on this Monday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the latest theft occurred at Crown Distribution, 606 N. Ohio St., at 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 9. An enclosed 2000 ATLS trailer with Coors logos on both sides is reported as stolen from the facility.

Crown Distribution’s surveillance shows a white Chevorlet Z71 pickup pull on to the lot. A male subject wearing a dakr hat, plain white t-shirt, dark athletic shorts, tall dark socks and dark shoes gets out of the truck and hooks on the trailer, before leaving out of the parking lot.

The trailer is valued at $12,500.

The Oct. 10 theft shows what appears to be the same white truck on camera during the theft.

Forrester says that police are investigating these two incidents as related because of the same vehicle description and trailer used in the previous reported case.

ORIGINAL (10/12): Salina Police are investigating after a distribution truck and trailer are stolen from a business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2014 Peterbuilt tractor, red in color, and a 1998 Hess trailer are stolen from Pestinger Distributing, 1825 Bailey Dr.

An employee with Pestinger Distributing first noticed that the truck and trailer were missing on Saturday.

Video surveillance shows a white male, thin build, wearing black shorts, a black short sleeve shirt and a mask and gloves. The subject loaded several items on to the truck and drove out of the garage at 12:50 a.m. Saturday. A white pickup was also scene on camera just outside of the garage door.

Later in the morning, officers were sent to the 3200 block of Foxboro after an employee with Pestinger Distributing located the truck driving north on Centennial Rd.

Area video surveillance at 9 a.m. shows what appears to be the same white pickup, a 2004 Chevy Silverado, pulling an enclosed trailer. The truck and trailer then left after about 10 minutes, heading north.

Total loss to Pestinger Distributing is over $100,000 and police continue to investigate.