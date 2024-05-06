Millfest at Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum

The city of Lindsborg celebrated “Millfest” at the Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum on Saturday.

Millfest is considered a family event which celebrates the history of the mill.

Visitors can learn about the rich Swedish history Lindsborg holds.

With historical background of figures and events that took place to shape the Swedish culture today.

Tours of the milling process, quilts, wood carvings, dancing, singing, axe throwing, games and more were present.

Kansas is known to be filled with grain all over the state. Producing flour is the the common ground for the state of Kansas.

Visitors had the chance to tour the historic Smoky Valley Roller Mills building. Tour guides were on staff to inform visitors how the milling process.

One of the tour guides was Sharon Entz explained her experience working in the milling industry.

“I loved working in the milling industry because its like a board game, you have to strategize and figure out how to fix things. I learned hard work and perseverance for sure,” said Entz.

Entz has put in 10 years milling flour. After her duties, she started a bakery back in her hometown in Newton, KS called “Crust & Crumb CO.”

Karmon Almquist a former mechanical engineer and tour guide explains what visitors should expect from Millfest.

“It is a real part of history, and people can learn that milling grain used advanced technology back in the 1890’s,” said Almquist.

The technology in the 1890’s that was used to mill grain is still modern in today’s world.

Millfest is an annual event that is held usually during the the spring season.

_ _ _

For more information on the Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum go to https://www.oldmillmuseum.org/

