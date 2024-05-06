KCAC OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS RECAP

Leavenworth, Kan. – The Swedes wrapped up the regular season last week at the KCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted by the University of St. Mary’s in Leavenworth, Kansas. The Swedes went out on a high note and had many highlights to be celebrated.

Overall, the Swedes had a total of 23 personal bests, 9 KCAC Honorable Mention performances, 3 KCAC 1st team performances, 5 event finalists and 1 event champion. Additionally, both the Women’s and Men’s teams were awarded the Team Champions of Character Awards.

Lastly, Enoch Ojo was named the Overall Athlete of the Year for scoring the most points at the meet. Ojo placed 3rd in the Men’s 100 Meters (6 points), 3rd in the Men’s 200 Meters (6 points), 1st in the Men’s 400 Meters (10 points), 3rd in the Men’s Triple Jump (6 points), and helped the Men’s 4 X 400 Meter Relay to a 5th place finish (4 points) totalling 32 points over the two-day meet.

Head Coach Aaron Yoder: “We were impressed with how our student athletes performed both days. Especially the first day with weather issues. The Swedes battled through rain the first day and were given perfect weather the second day. We had an exceptional group of seniors that really showed out and set the bar high. We are still excited for the remainder of the post season!”

Personal Bests-23 Daisy Hernandez-Pole Vault-2.50m (ties career high) and 200m-28.3 Rylee Paramore-1500m-5:00.9 Madison Kelley-Discus-26.5m Mary Parks-400m Hurdles-1:12.4 Womens 4x400m Relay-4:32.3 Tzar Dubulcet-Hammer-21.6m and Discus-24.96m Azazual Dunlap-Hammer-23.1m, Discus-27.2m and Shot-9.88m Bryan Adams-Hammer-27.8m and Shot-10.2m James Lee-3k Steeplechase-11:27.9 Elijah Evans-100m-11.45 Enoch Ojo-400m-48.6, 200m-21.99 and 100m-10.65 Jarrett Shives-200m-24.2 Tyler Blackmon-Shot-9.8m Travis Gibson-1500m-4:27.3 Kelton Kern-1:59.3 Men’s 4x400m Relay-3:23.3

KCAC Honorable Mention-9 Daisy Hernandez- Pole Vault-6th Kort Sjogren- Javelin-4th Matt Lucas-Javelin-6th Jarrett Shives-Pole Vault-7th Calvin Range-400m Hurdles-6th Men’s 4x100m Relay-8th Men’s 4x400m Relay-5th Men’s 4x800m Relay-6th Women’s 4x400m Relay-8th

KCAC 1st Team All Conference-3 Enoch Ojo-3rd Triple Jump Enoch Ojo-3rd 100m Enoch Ojo-3rd 200m

Event Champion-1 Enoch Ojo-400m