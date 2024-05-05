Significant Severe Weather Possible Monday

Forecasters are warning of the possibility of significant severe weather across the area on Monday.

The National Weather Service says scattered to numerous thunderstorms will affect the region Monday afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms will be severe, capable of very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

The greatest threat will be over southern Kansas and Oklahoma, generally between Wichita and Oklahoma City. Strong, long-track tornadoes area possible, along with hail up to the size of softballs.

In central Kansas, weaker more short-lived tornadoes are possible, along with baseball-sized hail