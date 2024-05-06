Home Ransacked on Albany

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after someone entered a home and stole the victim’s watch and his mail.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that on Friday, between 11:30am and 12:30pm, someone forced entry through an attached garage and then ransacked the home located in the 100 block of Albany Street.

Police say the thief took a Seiko watch, a bank checkbook and pieces of mail addressed to the 80-year-old victim. Police later found some of the mail on the ground Northwest of the home.

Loss and damage is listed at $600. Authorities are looking for neighborhood video to help investigators on the case.