Men’s Track finishes fourth at KCAC Championships, Young honored as Assistant Coach of the Year

LEAVENWORTH – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Track posted a fourth-place finish at the 2024 KCAC Track and Field Championships at University of Saint Mary’s Berkel Stadium.

Assistant Coach Garrett Young was selected as the KCAC Men’s Track and Field Assistant Coach of the Year for his efforts in leading a talented group of distance runners this season that also produced two KCAC Champions and had some of the top marks in the nation.

Wesleyan brought home a pair of individual KCAC titles, as well as several outstanding performances. KWU had several earn All-KCAC honors in the two-day meet.

Carter Huyser brought home a KCAC Championship in the 1500m with a time of 3:54.85. Julian Avila was sixth in 3:59.74, Giovanni Rios was seventh in 4:01.65, Ian Doss was 13th in 4:15.10, Roman Mai was 14th in 4:19.59, and Shane Calvin was 16th in 4:24.25.

The 4x800m relay team captured a KCAC Championship as the team of Ty Davidson , Julian Avila , Wyatt Johnson and Carter Huyser ran a time of 7:43.95.

Zamari Burrell reached the finals of the 200m where he posted a second place finish with a time of 21.90 seconds.

Keegan Lott finished second in the discus with a mark of 45.63m, Simeon Faagai was 13th with a mark of 37.88m, Keyon Baccus was 15th with a mark of 36.06m and Dylan Worrell was 19th with a mark of 34.91m.

In the hammer throw, Simeon Faagai finished second with a mark of 48.24m, Cody Flax finished seventh with a mark of 43.20m and Keegan Lott finished eighth with a mark of 42.42m.

In the 800m, Carter Huyser led the way for the Coyotes with a third place finish with a time of 1:53.55. Ty Davidson finished fourth in 1:54:00, Julian Avila was fifth in 1:55.37, Triston Cottone was sixth in 1:56.05, Nicolas Martinez was seventh in 1:56.50, Brenden Ellis was eighth in 1:56.92 and Wyatt Johnson was 21st in 2:01.50.

In the shot put Keegan Lott led the way with a third place finish with a mark of 14.43m, Dylan Worrell was sixth with a mark of 14.14m, Keyon Baccus finished ninth with a mark of 13.16m, Simeon Faagai was 12th with a mark of 12.44m, and Cody Flax was 17th with a mark of 11.23m.

Zamari Burrell reached the finals of the 100m where he placed fourth with a time of 10.92 seconds.

In the Steeplechase, Brenden Ellis led the way with a fourth place finish hitting the NAIA B Standard with a time of 9:27.85. Ian Doss was fifth in 9:59.65 and Shane Calvin was 10th in 10:26.57.

In the 10000m, Jake Cruz finished fourth with a time of 32:30.92 and Cisco Alvarez was fifth with a time of 32:33.21.

Keegan Lott finished fifth in the javelin with a mark of 50.76m.

The 4x100m relay team finished sixth as the team of Riley Garcia , Tyler Fontenot , DeJaylon Beal and Zamari Burrell ran a time of 42.97 seconds.

Damion Jackson finished eighth in the 5000m with a time of 15:19.42, Jake Cruz was 13th in 15:38.34, Cisco Alvarez was 16th in 15:52.87, Tytus Reed was 17th in 15:54.18, Zackary Tibbits was 23rd in 17:02.35, and Brodie Bradshaw was 25th in 17:06.56.

James Preston finished 10th in the 400m hurdles with a time of 61.66 seconds.

In the 400m, DeJaylon Beal placed 16th with a time of 52.08 seconds and Riley Garcia was 18th with a time of 52.52 seconds.

The 4x400m relay team of Ty Davidson , Nicolas Martinez , DeJaylon Beal, and Triston Cottone finished ninth with a time of 3:27.75.

In the 100m preliminaries, DeJaylon Beal finished 17th in 11.25 seconds, Tyler Fontenot was 20th in 11.30 seconds and Jaq’Son Birdwhistle-Bush was 32nd in 12.20 seconds.

In the 200m preliminaries, Tyler Fontenot placed 17th with a time of 22.84 seconds and James Preston was 25th with a time of 23.73 seconds.

James Preston finished 17th in the long jump with a mark of 5.95m and Jaq’Son Birdwhistle-Bush was 21st with a time of 5.51m.

KWU finished in fourth place with 113 points well ahead of Evangel with 91.5. Saint Mary was the KCAC Champion with 179 points. Friends was second with 142 and Ottawa was third with 132 points.

The Coyotes will head to Seward, Neb., next week to run at the Concordia Last Chance meet, to try to earn some last-minute bids to the NAIA National Championships which start May 22 in Marion, Indiana.