UPDATE: Teacher on Administrative Leave

Though no criminal charges will be filed, a Salina teacher could face discipline from USD 305 following an incident in which a student was injured in a weight room.

Back on September 6th it was reported a 13-year-old male student was bench pressing in the South Middle School weight room. When the student finished the exercise the 39-year-old male teacher sat on him. The student passed out and rolled off the bench, striking his head and sustaining a cut to his head.

According to Salina Police, upon completing an investigation the case was forwarded to Salina Municipal Court who requested the case be reviewed by the Saline County Attorney’s Office. The Saline County Attorney declined prosecution based on all witness statements indicating they did not feel it met the threshold for filing criminal charges.

Salina USD 305 tells KSAL News they conducted their own investigation, separate and wholly independent of the police department investigation. The teacher is on administrative leave at this time and will remain so through final employment determination by the school board.

