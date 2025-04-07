Co-Worker Attacks Roommate

A 26-year-old man from Connecticut was taken into custody after allegedly attacking his roommate at a Salina hotel.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that Lucas Silva was arrested on Saturday morning after a violent incident took place inside a room at the Hilton Garden Inn on South 9th Street. Police say the two co-workers were sharing a room while staying in Salina on a work assignment. Around 7:45am a third employee stopped by their room to ask for some work related keys.

When the door shut, Silva attacked his 25-year-old roommate and placed him in a choke hold. The victim tried to reach the door but was held back. He was finally able to yell for help and the third employee returned to help free him.

Silva is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery and aggravated criminal restraint. Police say Silva had been drinking alcohol and that may have played a role in his behavior.