UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert Cancelled

Todd PittengerSeptember 28, 2018

A statewide Silver Alert was cancelled Friday afternoon a missing woman was found safe.

Authorities had been searching for  91-year-old Velma Mae Anthony , who had not been seen since Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Anthony was safely located in rural Kiowa County.

ORIGINAL: Authorities searching for a woman missing in Southwest Kansas have issued a statewide silver alert.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the whereabouts of 91-year-old Velma Mae Anthony are unknown. They fear she may be disoriented or confused.

Anthony is a white female, 5’00”, 113 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes. Anthony was last seen wearing silver glasses, black shoes, navy pants and a navy, long-sleeve shirt.

Anthony’s vehicle is a gold 2008 Buick Lucerne displaying Kansas disability tag 1671.

Anthony, who might be suffering from a medical condition which causes her to be disoriented and confused, was last seen in Pratt on Thursday at around 2:00 in the afternoon. She may be in the area of Pratt, Greensburg, Attica, St. John or Hutchinson.

If anyone sees, or has contact with Velma Anthony, please contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.

