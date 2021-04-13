Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 35 °

UPDATE: Pratt Man Found Deceased

Todd PittengerApril 13, 2021

A man missing from Pratt who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert was found Monday deceased.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Pratt Police Department reported that 68-year-old Kenneth Gatlin was located deceased Monday afternoon. A landowner discovered him in rural Pratt County, northwest of Pratt.

There was no indication of foul play, but an autopsy will be conducted.

_ _ _

ORIGINAL: Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating man who is missing from a care facility in Pratt.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation a statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old Kenneth E. Gatlin.

Gatlin was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, when it is believed he walked away from his care facility in Pratt. He was wearing a red and white jacket, khaki pants, cowboy boots, and a red hat.

Gatlin is a white male, approximately 5 ft.10 in. tall, weighing 190 lbs. He has blue eyes and red hair. Gatlin suffers from dementia, and has difficulty communicating with others.

If you see Kenneth Gatlin, or know his whereabouts, please immediately contact the Pratt Police Department at 620-672-5551, or call 911.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

UPDATE: Pratt Man Found Deceased

A man missing from Pratt who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert was found Monday deceased. ...

April 13, 2021 Comments

Salvy notches 1,000th hit in loss t...

Sports News

April 12, 2021

INSIGHT: Burning and Other Issues

Farming News

April 12, 2021

KWU Women’s Soccer will face ...

Sports News

April 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

UPDATE: Pratt Man Found D...
April 13, 2021Comments
SES Sporting Clays Team
April 12, 2021Comments
Sparks From Fire Pit Igni...
April 12, 2021Comments
Another ATV Stolen From B...
April 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices