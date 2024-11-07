UPDATE: Police Searching for Stolen Vehicle

Four people were arrested, after authorities found a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News, on Wednesday morning an off-duty officer was in the area of Maple St. and heard people arguing. The officer went to investigate and noticed the stolen red, 2011 Ford Flex fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Authorities used a FLOCK alert to pursue the vehicle and observed it speeding on 12th and North St. Police did not pursue, but discovered the vehicle parked at the Budget King Motel on 809 N. Broadway Blvd. Police noticed and detained four males walking away from the vehicle.

Officers arrested 20-year old Raishaun Garcia from Salina, and a 16-year old from Hutchinson. Both were charged with possession of stolen property.

Police also arrested two 17-year olds, who were identified as stealing the vehicle originally. They are facing charges of felony theft of a vehicle.

————–

ORIGINAL

Police are on an active search for a vehicle that was stolen.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Tuesday evening, a 35-year old female called authorities referencing their vehicle was stolen in the 600 block of Johnstown. Police say the suspect(s) is known by the victim.

The vehicle is a red, 2011 Ford Flex, bearing a KS tag: 308NPH. The Ford is valued at $10,000

The investigation is ongoing.