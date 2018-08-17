Update: Parolee Arrested after Chase

A man who was on parole from a Kansas prison was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly stealing two vehicles, and leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended with a crash.

Deputies took 45-year-old William Schiffbauer into custody around 2pm.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that

a construction crew from Boretec came back from a lunch break and saw someone driving away in their work truck with an attached trailer that had been parked on Beverly Drive. The crew gave chase, and called 911.

The stolen truck drove out of Salina. It pulled into a sod farm on West State Street Road and stopped. Schiffbauer then fled on foot.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies including the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Department, and Kansas Highway Patrol quickly arrived and began a search. As the search was progressing a 2003 Chevy Impala driven by Schiffbauer sped away from a home in the area, and a chase began.

The chase ended in a field on Stimmel Road, just east of Halstead Road and Ell-Saline Elementary School. The Impala, which had been stolen from a home on Armstrong Road, hit a guide wire on a power pole. It veered into a field and became disabled.

As the chase was approaching Ell-Saline, officials were notifying the school to go into lock down . It ended before a lock-down was implemented.

Schiffbauer was quickly taken into custody. Sheriff Soldan says Schiffbauer was on parole after being released from prison last week.

There were no injuries in the incident.