UPDATE: Two People Arrested in Connection to a Business Theft

Two people were arrested in connection to a business theft.
Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Wednesday, February 26th authorities identified the suspect that stole three spools of copper power cables from Central Power Systems & Services on 1944B N. 9th. The theft occurred sometime between Friday, February 21st and Tuesday, February 25th.
Allegedly, on Tuesday the suspect sold a considerable amount of copper to BFR Metals on 1504 W. State St. After further investigation, officers determined the suspect was at a residence in the 700 block of Wood.
Officers then arrived to the house and obtained a search warrant. Reportedly, a copper power cable that was from Central Power Systems & Services and personal use drugs were located.
Authorities arrested 41-year old, Matthew Finch without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on the following charges:
- Felony Theft
- Felony Damage to Property
- Theft by Deception
- Making False Information
- Possession of a Stimulant
- Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia