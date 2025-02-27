UPDATE: Two People Arrested in Connection to a Business Theft

Two people were arrested in connection to a business theft.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Wednesday, February 26th authorities identified the suspect that stole three spools of copper power cables from Central Power Systems & Services on 1944B N. 9th. The theft occurred sometime between Friday, February 21st and Tuesday, February 25th.

Allegedly, on Tuesday the suspect sold a considerable amount of copper to BFR Metals on 1504 W. State St. After further investigation, officers determined the suspect was at a residence in the 700 block of Wood.

Officers then arrived to the house and obtained a search warrant. Reportedly, a copper power cable that was from Central Power Systems & Services and personal use drugs were located.

Authorities arrested 41-year old, Matthew Finch without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on the following charges:

Felony Theft

Felony Damage to Property

Theft by Deception

Making False Information

Possession of a Stimulant

Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia

During the search warrant, police also arrested 29-year old Stephanie Derrick without incident. She was booked in reference to Possession of a Stimulant and Drug Paraphernalia.

Police say Derrick and Finch are acquainted. The investigation is ongoing.