Update on Passenger Rail Service Planned

State transportation authorities are planing an event in which they will provide an update on potential upgrades to passenger rail service in Kansas.

A live virtual meeting to update the public on the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Passenger Rail Service Development Plan is scheduled for next week on Wednesday.

According to the agency, they are exploring plans to provide rail service from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Newton, where it would connect with the Southwest Chief, a national route on Amtrak’s passenger rail. The Heartland Flyer currently provides daily service between Fort Worth, Texas, and Oklahoma City.

The project kicked off in fall 2023, and the project team has spent the last several months analyzing many factors including stations and routing services, infrastructure, arrival/departure times and layover/connection times to determine if extending the rail service is feasible. The project builds upon efforts in 2011 when KDOT completed a rail feasibility study and established a Passenger Rail Service Development Plan (SDP), which outlined Amtrak Heartland Flyer rail service expansion into south central Kansas. Due to a growing federal interest in passenger rail services and potential funding sources, the project is now being re-evaluated.

The live virtual meeting will take place via Zoom, and KDOT will provide a brief presentation in real-time. Participant can then ask questions or make comments, and KDOT will respond.

LIVE VIRTUAL MEETING

Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. CST: To join via Zoom, click here.

After the meeting, the virtual open house will feature a recording of the live presentation, and an online comment form will be available.

VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE

Participants can click here to access the virtual open house 24/7 through Jan. 1, 2025.

_ _ _

Go to https://www.ksdot.gov/passrail/ to learn more about the project, access public meeting opportunities or join the project email list to receive the latest updates and information.

Photo via Amtrak