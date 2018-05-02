UPDATE: Damage Reports Pour in From Saline/Ottawa County Tornado

Damage reports continue to flood in from the tornado that struck the extreme northwest corner of Saline County and southern portions of Ottawa County on Tuesday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that there was damage to property in the 6200 block of N. Brookville Rd. in the far northwest corner of Saline County due to the storm that struck around 7:30 p.m.

Soldan says that a Morton building owned by Ricky and Rebecca Bermerman was heavily damaged. A portion of the roof and side were blown off of the building. However, little damage done to the machinery and other contents inside of the building.

The Bermerman’s home on the same property received only minor damage. The total loss from the outbuilding is $25,000.

The storm continued on its path in to Ottawa County where it quickly formed in to a monster tornado.

Valarie Martin, who was at home with her husband, saw the storm quickly form a tornado bearing down on her property in the 200 block of N. 60th Rd. in Ottawa County, in between the communities of Tescott and Culver.

Martin says she saw the tornado heading straight for their property when she and her husband took cover inside of their storm shelter. They had not been inside of the shelter for more that 30-seconds when the tornado hit.

The Martins found that all of the outbuildings on their property had been destroyed, significant damage to the roof of their home as well as glass everywhere inside of the house because of the windows being blown out from the winds. There was also significant damage to a bathroom inside of the property.

Outside, several trailers and equipment were damaged, however, some of their bigger more expensive machinery was spared because they just so happened to be stored at another property at the time.

Luckily no one was hurt on the Martin property and all of their animals and livestock survived the tornado.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)