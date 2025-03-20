UPDATE: Budget King Motel Suspect Arrested

Salina Police arrested the suspect involved in a shooting at a motel.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News on Wednesday, March 19th at 2:15 pm, officers located the male suspect who shot a 39-year old woman at the Budget King Motel on 809 N. Broadway.

Allegedly, authorities found the suspect riding a bicycle in the area of College and South St. Officers ordered the suspect to pull over, but he did not comply. He eventually stopped after officers surrounded him with vehicles.

Police arrested 28-year old, Justin Howard on the following charges:

Aggravated Battery

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of Marijuana

Felony Interference

After further investigation, Howard was then charged with Possession of Narcotics with intent to distribute in front of a school.

Howard was the suspect in the shooting of 39-year old female victim at the Budget King Motel, that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th.

ORIGINAL:

Salina authorities are searching for a man who shot a woman at a motel.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News on Tuesday, March 18th, around 9:30 pm, a 39-year old female suffered a gunshot wound to her lower-left leg.

The woman was at the Budget King Motel on 809 N. Broadway and was visiting her friends, standing outside the door of their room, The woman saw a male acquaintance in the area and called him to come near. Once the man approached the woman, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg. He then fled the scene.

Police say the male suspect is known and the investigation is ongoing.

The female victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.