UPDATE: Account Established For Man Killed in Crash With Police SUV

An account has been established to help pay for the funeral of an Alaska man who was killed in Kansas over the weekend in a collision involving a police SUV.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Tommy Roe of Anchorage, Alaska, died from the result of injuries in the collision.

Roe was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. He collided with a Tonganoxie Police SUV that made a u-turn in front of him as an officer was turning around to stop another vehicle. The crash happened Friday night.

Roe’s daughter says he was headed from Sturgis, South Dakota, to visit his parents at Arlington Cemetery. She has established a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

