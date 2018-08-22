Up With People Coming; Hosts Needed

Families in Salina will have the unique opportunity to bring a bit of the world into their homes early this fall. The international cast of Up with People is coming to town on their 2018 world tour and are seeking host families to stay with.

Up With People have been toruing the world for over 50 years. Through music and action,thier mission is to “empower young people to be positive agents of change for a more hopeful, trusting and peaceful world.” They stive to:

Increase understanding, respect and dignity for all – We seek to overcome bigotry and break down barriers of culture, race, ethnicity, religion, nationality, gender, sexual orientation and economic disparity by using the power of music, education and service.

Foster engaged communities – We collaborate with each community we visit, working together to address local issues and form community connections that enhance compassion and trust.

Empower youth as positive change agents – We strive to help youth throughout the world become more aware of global and local issues, realize their individual capacity and inspire them to take personal action to make positive change.

Build an international network of global citizens – Wherever we travel or our music is heard, we seek to encourage and connect those who yearn for a more peaceful world, respect cultural differences, and act to build trust.

Up With People has performed in four Super Bowls and at six World Expos. They have performed in Salina twice before, in 1997 and in 1976.

According to the organization, hosts are needed in Salina between September 17th and September 24th. Host families are being sought to keep one or more students from the 105-member Up with People cast, which represents 20 countries.

“It is a great opportunity to experience other cultures while sharing your own,” explained Jeri, Promotion Representative for Up with People in Salina.

Local host families are asked to provide a bed, local transportation at the beginning and end of each day, as well as breakfast and most dinners. While gone during the day, most evenings cast members will be home with the family to participate in their activities and interests.

“I can honestly say that the dozens of families who have opened their homes to me during my time in Up with People is one of the most meaningful and memorable experiences I have had, said Marie, Promotion Manager for Up with People in Salina.

Local families interested in hosting are encouraged to contact Jeri Oliva at [email protected] or by calling 720-404-0274.

In addition to many wonderful experiences with their new “son” or “daughter,” each host family will receive two complimentary tickets to Up with People’s newest production, Live On Tour. The show features entertaining pop medleys, international dances, and original UWP songs that inspire people to make a positive difference in their communities.

The Up With People show in Salina will be held at KWU Mabee Arena on Thursday, September 20th, at 7.30pm.

Up with People’s visit to Salina is sponsored by Kansas Wesleyan University and Sacred Heart High School with the support of Saint-Francis Community Services, Sunflower Bank, UMB Bank, Blue Beacon and Crown Distributors.