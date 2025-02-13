Unsheltered Man Refuses Help, Arrested for Damaging Property

An unsheltered man who refused assistance from police was then arrested for damaging windows at a convenience store.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Wednesday, February 12th at around 5:00 am, employees from Evergy reported a man was encamped outside the store on 1001 Edison Pl. Officers arrived on the scene and offered the man several places he could spend the night, but he denied.

Authorities then arrested 51-year old, Jason Meyer on a misdemeanor offense (minor crime) for trespassing. Meyer was released from the Saline County Jail sometime yesterday evening.

Allegedly, this morning at about 5:20 am Meyer called the Salina Police Department (SPD) and said he “was going to do something to go to jail.” Officers then met with him and again provided many options he could stay at, but Meyer refused once more.

Shortly after, Meyer called SPD a second time and stated he broke some windows at a convenience store. Authorities arrived at the Valero Convenience Store on 848 N. Broadway, where the incident occurred. Meyer was at the scene and police arrested him without incident.

Meyer was charged with Felony Damage to Property. Police say, he admitted that he broke the front doors of the convenience store. Total damage was valued at $3,000.