Unseasonably Mild Christmas Week

Sunday was the winter solstice, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year. Though it might not feel like it in Central Kansas, it also marks the first day of winter.

The forecast for the Salina area through all of this Christmas week through Saturday is for unseasonably warm and dry.

Expected high temperatures include:

Monday – 61

Tuesday – 62

Christmas Eve – 65

Christmas Day – 74 (Record is 69 set in 1922)

Friday – 67 (Record is 67 set in 2008)

Saturday – 60

Christmas day will see near-record high temperatures 25 to 30 degrees warmer than average.