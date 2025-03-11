Unknown Suspect(s) Steal Over $2,000 of Tobacco Products

Over $2,000 worth of tobacco products were stolen from a Salina business.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Monday, March 10th an employee from Pak Rat Smokes on 695 S. Broadway reported the business had been burglarized. Allegedly at around 7 am, an employee arrived to the tobacco shop and noticed a glass door was broken into.

It was reported sometime between 6 pm on March 9th and 7 am on March 10th, $2,500 worth of tobacco products were stolen. The suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.