Unknown Suspect(s) Steal Cash From Arcade Machines

Unknown suspect(s) burglarized and stole cash from two arcade machines at a lounge bar.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Thursday, February 6th employees from The Bad Pickle Lounge on 101.5 N. Broadway Blvd., noticed the back door was broken into when they arrived at 9:30 am. They reported to police that allegedly, an unknown suspect(s) burglarized two arcade machines and stole the cash that was in it.

Monetary loss was valued at about $300. Total damage for the door and machines was valued at over $9,000.

The investigation is ongoing.