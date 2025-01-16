Unknown Subject(s) Steal Over $3000 of Work Tools

More than $3,000 worth of work tools were stolen from a storage trailer.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Wednesday, Ferco Rental on 264 N. Broadway was burglarized at an earlier date. Employees reported that sometime between January 5th and January 13th, unknown subject(s) gained access to a storage trailer on their property and removed a generator.

Other tools including a Stihl hot saw and 500 feet of 3/4″ copper wielding leads were stolen.

Allegedly, there was no forced entry or damage to the trailer. Total loss was valued at $3,600.

The investigation is ongoing.