Two People Threaten Man’s Dogs, One Arrested

Salina authorities arrested a woman who threatened a man’s dogs and are searching for a male suspect who did the same.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Monday, April 7th a 32-year old man reported a disturbance that was occurring at his next-door neighbor’s house in the 100 block of S. Chicago. Allegedly, the man was in his house and took his dogs out into the backyard. When he was about to bring his dogs back in, he heard two people arguing in his neighbor’s backyard.

The two individuals arguing then saw the man and began to yell at him. Reportedly, a female identified as Raesha Jenkins-Bolieu threatened the man saying, “I will kill your dogs and burn down your house.” Police say, an unidentified male who was arguing with Jenkins-Bolieu also made a threat to the 32-year old man by stating, “I will put anti-freeze in your dogs.”

The victim then called authorities and upon arrival, officers located and arrested Jenkins-Bolieu without incident. The male suspect was not detected when authorities arrived.

Jenkins-Bolieu is facing a charge of criminal threat.

Police are actively searching for the male suspect.