Unknown Male Got Away With Long John Silver’s Treasrue

Sunday March 17th, Police were called after an unknown white male robbed Long John Silvers on E. Crawford.

Darius Harris (26) of Salina was planning to take deposits to the bank around 9:30 AM. As Harris exited the car an unknown man approached him. The man ordered Harris go back into the store at knife point. The white male got away with the money from the registers and the deposit bags. The total loss is undisclosed.

The suspect is a white male, 190-210 lbs. with long dark hair, he was wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information please call CrimeStoppers (785) 825-8477