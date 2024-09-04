Unknown Burglar Steals Paint Sprayers

Thirty-five hundred dollars worth of tools were stolen from a construction trailer.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, on Tuesday morning, a 22-year old male reported to authorities some missing items from a construction trailer he owns in the 1000 block of Brock Rd.

Police say sometime between August 30th-September 3rd, an unknown subject stole:

Red Titan 440 paint sprayer ($2,000)

Graco quick shot paint sprayer ($1,500)

There was no forced entry and the investigation is ongoing.