United Way Raised $70,000 in Annual Christmas Event

A Salina non-profit organization had another success with their annual Christmas event.

The Salina Area United Way (SAUW) a non-profit that focuses on education, health, and financial stability and dedicated to improving lives, held their 4th annual “Mistletoe Melodies” Christmas event on December 6th. Over 400 attended and raised $70,000 for the benefit of the community.

Director of Marketing and Grants, Cami Dinkel shares the organizations and sponsors that all contributed to the event:

Funded Partners, and Early Childcare Partners who gave their time and energy to help bring this event to life. Auction Donors: We are deeply grateful to everyone who generously contributed items to our live and silent auction, adding excitement and value to the evening.

Sponsors: We are profoundly thankful to our generous sponsors who made this event possible. Your support ensures the success of our mission and creates lasting change in our community.

Bank, Thrivent Anchored Financial Group, and Timeless Event Rentals. Gold Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue and Shield of Kansas, Central National Bank, Jab It

LLC, Mead Lumber, Salina Family Healthcare Center, and YaYa’s Euro Bistro. Silver Sponsors: Advantage Trust Company, Build A Pro Foundation, Frisbie

Construction, Hassman Termite and Pest Control, Hillside Liquor, Salina

Interparochial Credit Union, and Tumblweed LLC. Bronze Sponsors: Clark, Mize, & Linville Chartered, Drs. Cooper & Banninger LLC, Mid-Kansas Title Co. Inc. Solomon State Bank, Waddle’s Inc.

“Mistletoe Melodies was a tremendous success, and it wouldn’t have been possible without all of the businesses and individuals who sponsored, donated, volunteered, and attended. We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from our community support that allows us to further our mission to Strengthen Our Community. The funds raised at this event will directly benefit our community, including our 13 Funded Partners, 7 Early Childcare Partners, and the families and individuals they serve. Our work would not be possible without the unwavering support and incredible generosity of our community thank you for making a lasting impact!” said Executive Director, Christina Small.

For more information about Salina Area United Way and how you can get involved, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org

or contact: 785-827-1312.