United Way Pizza By The Slice

You can eat some pizza and at the same time help the Salina Area United Way,

According to the organization, Tuesday, August 27th, from 4 PM to close, you can enjoy a tasty meal while supporting the Salina Area United Way. Order your favorite pizza from Gambino’s Pizza at 2000 S 9th Street, and 10% of your total will be donated directly to the Salina Area United Way.

The donation will be made on dine-in, carryout, and delivery orders.

The organization says participation helps them continue their work in the community. Additionally, this fundraiser happens on the last Tuesday of every month, so you’ll have regular opportunities to contribute while enjoying hot pizza.

We sincerely thank you for your ongoing support and look forward to seeing you at Gambino’s Pizza on August 27th!