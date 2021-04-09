United Way Offer Free Tax Help

The Salina Area United Way is making free tax filing software available.

According to the organization, you can use MyFreeTaxes to e-file your simple state, federal, and local returns for free online, at your convenience. Anyone of any income level can file simple returns for free. MyFreeTaxes is a long-standing partnership of United Way and H&R Block, which provides the software.

“MyFreeTaxes is a financial resource for families and individuals. MyFreeTaxes eliminates tax preparation fees and ensures maximum refund amounts,” said Brenda Gutierrez, Program Director at the Salina Area United Way. “With these savings, families can pay off debt, start a financial safety net or simply have more money to put toward basic needs such as food and utilities,” Gutierrez added.

Simple tax situations covered for free in MyFreeTaxes include: W-2 income; limited interest, and dividend income reported on a 1099-INT or 1099-DIV; student education expenses, credits or student loan interest; unemployment income; claiming the standard deduction; EITC; child tax credits; and child and dependent care expenses.

Self-employed filers will need to report all of their income and expenses on a Schedule C form, which MyFreeTaxes does not include. The self-employed will be charged a small fee for a federal and a state return.

You can easily file your taxes using MyFreeTaxes.com from your mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Just upload a picture of your W-2 to autofill your information. The software guides you through the process to guarantee you get your maximum refund. Most filers complete their taxes in under one hour and save an average of $200 in fees.

There are a 24/7 chat and a helpline with real people (IRS certified experts), who are available every day, 10 am-10 pm EST at 1-866- 698-9435.

To learn more, visit www.myfreetaxes.com.