United Way Campaign Generates $587,000

The Salina community came together in a BIG way by raising over a half-million dollars for the Salina Area United Way Community Fundraising Campaign.

According to the organization, the 2017 / 2018 “Small Acts – Big Impact” generated $587,000. Highlights include:

112 Businesses participating in a Workplace Campaign raising over $421,000

5 Foundations granting over $80,000

714 Individuals contributing over $86,000

213 of those individuals are new donors contributing over $10,000 collectively

The campaign fundraising goal for the year was set at $650,000, an increase of $50,000 from the previous year. At this time the campaign has raised over $587,000, leaving a gap of $63,000.

Tanya Penn, Director of Resource Development and Donor Relations, said “as members of the Salina community, we at the Salina Area United Way want to thank everyone for pitching in and working hard to make this campaign as successful as it was. There is still time to make up the difference and reach our goal of $650,000 if we all work together. This effort proves that Small Acts do in fact make a Big Impact.”

The 2018/2019 Campaign Kickoff Breakfast will be on September 11th at the Hilton Garden Inn. The cost to attend is $15 per person, which helps pay for the event.

To purchase tickets text 18KICKOFF to 41444, or log on to www.unitedwaysalina.org and click GIVE. You may also mail your check to: Salina Area United Way, 210 E. Walnut, #100, Salina, KS 67401 or pay at the door.