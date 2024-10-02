Unique Brand Makes Salina Appearance

A unique clothing brand made an appearance in a mobile boutique at Long McArthur Ford’s “Live from the Lot.”

Country and Christianity meet, as founder and owner of “The Sticks” Catie Gwennap uses her gift of creativity and design to glorify her faith. From Bennington, Gwennap tells KSAL News she went through a rebranding process and is progressing her brand as a steward of God.

The Sticks is targeted towards women clothing producing functional, affordable and fashionable Midwestern trends. To discover and shop go to https://shopthesticks.com/

For the Facebook page go to https://www.facebook.com/shopthesticks/