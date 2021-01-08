Unfreezing Phase One

Area healthcare workers, EMS, long-term care employees and patients continue to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller tells KSAL News that the vaccine made by Maderna is the one being administered to most healthcare workers in Salina.

Tiller says the brand has to remain frozen in storage before use – and only has a short shelf life after the first dose is withdrawn.

Saline County continues to administer COVID-19 vaccine as it is received.

According to the Saline County Health Department, vaccines have been arriving sporadically to county healthcare facilities.

Vaccine distribution to long-term care facilities is being managed by the National Pharmacy Program. Distribution to others in Phase 1 is managed by Saline County. More than 1,300 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.