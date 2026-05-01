Uncharacteristic Mistakes Cost Mustangs Game 1, Bounce Back in Game 2 Against Newton

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

GAME 1:

NEWTON 6

CENTRAL 2

Salina Central surged to a 16-2 record for a multitude of reasons and not beating themselves might’ve been at the top of that list. The Mustangs talent is undeniable and being one of the younger teams in 5A, they’ve mastered the fundamentals at a young age.

Friday’s first game against Newton was out of the norm in a number of ways, starting with the location. The Mustangs regularly practice at Bill Burke Park and consider it a home away from home, but playing their first regular season games there was a change. The Salina South softball field, where Central usually plays its home games, was occupied by the KCAC softball tournament.

While the field was not to blame, the Mustangs made several uncharacteristic mistakes in Game 1. Two errors on the same play in the 2nd inning cost them two runs and put them behind.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Ellie Riekhof hit her team-leading third home run of the season over the right field fence to tie the game at 2-2.

Starting in the circle, Sophia Johnson kept the game tied until the 5th inning when Newton put up a rare crooked number against the Mustangs ace. Three runs scored on base hits and a fourth came in on a passed ball.

The Mustangs could never string hits together against Newton’s starter Taylor Rose and lost just their third game of the season in the opener.

GAME 2:

CENTRAL 10

NEWTON 1

The Mustangs flipped the script in Game 2 with a complete effort in all facets.

Katy Wager started Game 2 in the circle, and even after allowing a run in the 1st inning, there was no panic in the Central dugout.

The Mustangs promptly responded with three runs in the bottom of the 1st and immediately looked like themselves at the plate. Charlotte Gordon and Joely Guyett set the table at the top of the order and Katy Wagner took advantage with an RBI single.

Next inning it was Gordon and Guyett getting it done again, this time with run scoring hits themselves.

Ellie Riekhof continued her productive day in the batters box with four more RBIs in Game 2.

Guyett finished with three hits in the finale and Gordon was perfect going 4-4 as her average continues to climb over .450.

Katy Wagner pitched around traffic and got help from her defense as she finished off a complete game win.

With the split, Central finished the day 17-3 and will head to Andover on Tuesday. Newton is now 9-13.