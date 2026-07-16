Unattended, Running Truck Stolen

A man from Clyde had his truck stolen in Salina when he left it running unattended.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday at about 12:00 PM, contact was made with 78-year-old man from Clyde. He said he stopped in the 1500 block of N. 9th to use the restroom, when he returned his maroon 2006 Chevy Silverado was gone.

A City of Salina worker mowing in the area observed the vehicle driving west on the levee. When they went to confront the vehicle for being on the levee the driver continued west to Euclid.

The suspect was described as a white male with glasses, medium build possibly 30-40 years old.

The vehicle has a Kansas disabled tag C3266 on it. It is valued at $7, 500.

The Salina Police Department reminds everyone not to leave their vehicles running and unattended no matter how short of time they are leaving their vehicle and also to keep their vehicles secured.