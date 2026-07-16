“Petals at the Peak” Weekend in Abilene

The City of Abilene invites residents and visitors to experience the beauty of the Eisenhower Park Rose Garden during “Petals at Their Peak,” taking place this Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, held during the garden’s peak bloom, the annual event showcases hundreds of colorful annuals and perennials in one of Abilene’s most beloved public spaces. This year’s display features a patriotic red, white, and blue color theme in celebration of America 250, commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary.