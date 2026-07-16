“Petals at the Peak” Weekend in Abilene

The City of Abilene invites residents and visitors to experience the beauty of the Eisenhower Park Rose Garden during “Petals at Their Peak,” taking place this Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, held during the garden’s peak bloom, the annual event showcases hundreds of colorful annuals and perennials in one of Abilene’s most beloved public spaces. This year’s display features a patriotic red, white, and blue color theme in celebration of America 250, commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary.
Visitors are encouraged to enjoy a peaceful morning stroll, take photographs, and experience the beauty and fragrance of the garden.
“We’ve designed this year’s garden to celebrate America 250 with beautiful red, white, and blue blooms,” said Joy Maas, Landscape Designer for the City of Abilene. “Peak bloom is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the Rose Garden. Whether you’re taking family photos, enjoying a peaceful morning walk, or simply stopping to smell the roses, we hope you’ll take time to experience the garden this weekend.”
Maas and Horticulturist Assistant Sarah Taylor will be on site throughout the event to answer gardening questions and share information about the plants and landscape.
There will be raffle tickets available for purchase for a beautiful container of caladiums both Saturday and Sunday. Event T-shirts will be available for purchase for $25, and visitors may also receive a copy of the popular “You Too Can Have a Green Thumb” gardening booklet with a donation to Friends of the Park.
The Eisenhower Park Rose Garden is located at 500 NW Pine Street in Abilene.
Admission is free.