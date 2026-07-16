Pilot Injured in Ultralight Crash

A pilot was was airlifted to a hospital after a small aircraft crashed in Cowley County late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 76-year-old Melvin James of Wichita was flying a Maverick 2RT ultralight. The aircraft began to experience power loss, causing the pilot to crash while attempting to land.

The pilot was flown to a Wichita hospital to be treated for suspected minor injures.

An ultralight aircraft is a very lightweight, slow-flying one or two seat aircraft primarily used for recreational or sport aviation.

The crash happened at round 4:30 Wednesday afternoon in rural Cowley County in the 7000 Block 131st Road, about 11 miles east of Udall.

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Photo via KSN News