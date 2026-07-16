Suspicious Death in Claflin

A death that has been deemed suspicious is under investigation in Barton County.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation they are assisting the Claflin Police Department and the Barton County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious death investigation in Claflin.

According to the agency, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday officers with the Claflin Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of East Hamilton Avenue to conduct a welfare check. The check was requested after a family member reported they had not heard from a female resident of the home in over a week.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male resident, identified as Barry Kearns, 60. While conducting a welfare check inside the home, officers discovered blood and secured the residence. Due to the presence of multiple dogs, law enforcement coordinated with local animal control to safely remove the animals. During this process, the body of a deceased female was discovered inside the attached garage.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., Claflin police officers arrested Kearns on an initial charge of second-degree murder. Kearns was booked into the Barton County Jail. Kearns was not initially formally charged.