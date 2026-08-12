Salina Police Officer Graduates Academy

A Salina Police Officer is among the graduates from the latest training class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

Salina Police Officer Tristan Johnston is among the new graduates is

A ceremony on July 31st marked the completion of basic training as graduates took the law enforcement oath and officially began their careers serving communities across Kansas.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center, a division of the University of Kansas since 1968, serves as the state’s central training agency for law enforcement officers.

Under the authority of Vice Provost and Director of Police Training Darin Beck, graduates received certificates attesting to the satisfactory completion of a full-time basic course of instruction and certification as Kansas law enforcement officers from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority.

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Complete list of graduates:

Damian Borroto , Great Bend Police Department, Barton County

, Great Bend Police Department, Barton County James Campbell , Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Pratt County: Fitness, Honors

, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Pratt County: Cristian Caprefoli , Overland Park Police Department, Johnson County

, Overland Park Police Department, Johnson County Owen Corpuz , KU Medical Center Police Department, Wyandotte County: Fitness, Honors

, KU Medical Center Police Department, Wyandotte County: Keaton DeWalt , Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Pottawatomie County: Fitness

, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Pottawatomie County: Alexandria Douglas , Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage County: Honors, Fitness

, Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage County: Jake Faulkender , Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Pratt County: Fitness, Honors

, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Pratt County: Storm Flores , Gray County Sheriff’s Office, Gray County

, Gray County Sheriff’s Office, Gray County Gustavo Garcia Jr. , Liberal Police Department, Seward County

, Liberal Police Department, Seward County Canyon Goekler , Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County

, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County Eric Hertlein , Emporia Police Department, Lyon County

, Emporia Police Department, Lyon County Caleb Hinck , Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Pratt County: Fitness

, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Pratt County: Tristan Johnston , Salina Police Department, Saline County

, Salina Police Department, Saline County Braydyn Matott , Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County

, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Desirea Moran , Topeka Public Schools Police Department, Shawnee County: Fitness

, Topeka Public Schools Police Department, Shawnee County: Matt Reyes , Overland Park Police Department, Johnson County

, Overland Park Police Department, Johnson County Hayden Rivers , Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Pratt County: Fitness

, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Pratt County: Kash Sheets , Holcomb Police Department, Finney County

, Holcomb Police Department, Finney County Kaydan Smith , Ness County Sheriff’s Office, Ness County: Fitness

, Ness County Sheriff’s Office, Ness County: Alec Terry , Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Leavenworth County

, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Leavenworth County Parker Wells , Seaman School District 345 Police Department, Shawnee County

, Seaman School District 345 Police Department, Shawnee County Clayton Wilson , Coffeyville Police Department, Montgomery County: Fitness, Class President

, Coffeyville Police Department, Montgomery County: Joshua Wilson, Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, Harvey County: Fitness, Directors, Honors.

Photo via Salina Police Department