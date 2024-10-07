U-Haul Leads Police Pursuit

A woman driving a U-Haul truck leads police on a pursuit after a hit and run.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News on Saturday at 12:45 am, a U-Haul truck hit a parked car and drove away in the apartment complex of 2130 E Crawford St. A report was made, and a short time later authorities located the U-Haul truck traveling westbound on Crawford.

An officer attempted to stop the truck, but the driver did not comply and fled, hitting a top speed of 35mph. The driver eventually pulled over in the 800 block of Cedar.

Authorities arrested a 39-year old female, Denotra Smith of Salina. She is facing charges of: