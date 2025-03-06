Two-Vehicle Crash Results Drivers Needing Treatment

A two-vehicle crash resulted in both drivers going to the hospital.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News on Friday, February 28th 19-year old Kelsie Williams from Gypsum collided with 26-year old Jordan Golphin from Salina in a two-vehicle crash.

Allegedly, Williams was heading eastbound on Magnolia Rd. in a 2010 Mazda CX7 and Golphin was going westbound on Magnolia in a 2020 Honda Civic. As they were about to pass each other from the opposite lanes, Williams crossed the centerline and crashed into Golphin. Both vehicles went into a ditch and came to rest on its wheels.

Deputies arrived on the scene and both drivers were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment in their lower extremities.

Williams was cited for Improper Driving on a Laned Roadway.

The crash happened occurred at around 11:57 pm on the 6400 block of East Magnolia.

—

Photos Courtesy by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office: