Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 36 °

Two-Vehicle Accident Injures Two

KSAL StaffApril 1, 2022

At least one person was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 7:20 p.m., a 2008 Toyota Prius was stopped at the intersection of Ohio and Nottingham waiting on vehicle in front of it to turn.

A 2018 Buick Envision behind the Prius then rear-ended it.

A 74-year-old Salina woman driving the Buick had minor injuries was was taken to the hospital by EMS. She was also cited for inattentive driving.

A 50-year-old woman driving the Prius was not hurt, but Forrester said a 54-year-old male passenger had possible minor injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Two-Vehicle Accident Injures Two

At least one person was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a two-vehicle accident Th...

April 1, 2022 Comments

Moped Stolen

Kansas News

April 1, 2022

Juvenile Damages Education Center

Kansas News

April 1, 2022

Tang Names Ulric Maligi as Associat...

Sports News

April 1, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two-Vehicle Accident Inju...
April 1, 2022Comments
Moped Stolen
April 1, 2022Comments
Juvenile Damages Educatio...
April 1, 2022Comments
Kansas Transitioning to E...
March 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra