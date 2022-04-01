Two-Vehicle Accident Injures Two

At least one person was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 7:20 p.m., a 2008 Toyota Prius was stopped at the intersection of Ohio and Nottingham waiting on vehicle in front of it to turn.

A 2018 Buick Envision behind the Prius then rear-ended it.

A 74-year-old Salina woman driving the Buick had minor injuries was was taken to the hospital by EMS. She was also cited for inattentive driving.

A 50-year-old woman driving the Prius was not hurt, but Forrester said a 54-year-old male passenger had possible minor injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.