Two Stolen Vehicles

Salina Police are investigating a couple of vehicle thefts that may be unrelated but are in the same area of town.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that a gray, 2011 Hundai Sonata was stolen from the 1400 block of Teakwood Street. The owner still has the keys to the car valued at $4,000 and has a Kansas plate: 2454 ALC.

Police are also looking for a white, 2017 KIA Sportage that was stolen sometime between 7pm on Saturday and 9am Sunday from the 1300 block of Wynona. The KIA has Kansas plate: 7468 ACE.