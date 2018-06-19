Two Sheds Burgled in the County

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two storage shed burglaries in northeast Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes says that the first burglary happened on Friday, June 15th in the 8000 block of Mariposa between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The property owner awoke and noticed that lights were on in his storage shed that is detached from the residence as well as the yard motion light turned on.

He went outside to investigate and saw that nobody was around, however, his shed had been entered. Air tools, impact sockets, a hood ornament from a 1940 Nash Rambler, a push mower and other miscellaneous tools were all missing.

Total loss is listed at $1200.

Then, sometime between Friday and Monday, a storage shed belonging to the Saline County Highway Department was broken in to.

Hughes says the shed is located at the corner of Old 40 Highway and Simpson Rd., behind Rural Fire Department #5

There was forced entry in to the facility causing $40 of damage to the locking mechanism of the door as well as a Stihl chainsaw stolen, which is valued at $250.

Since both sheds are within five miles of each other, law enforcement is investigating the possibility of the two burglaries being related.