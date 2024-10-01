Two Separate Vehicle Burglaries Connected

A Salina man was arrested after police investigated a connection of two separate vehicle burglaries.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday at 3:30 am, a 32-year male victim reported to authorities his Ring doorbell camera captured a male figure entering his unlocked Chevy Silverado work truck in the 400 block of Aullwood. The man stole a book bag with miscellaneous paperwork and a .40 caliber handgun.

Later in the day at 8:00 am, a 36-year old female called police that a man entered her Hyundai Odyssey, but did not take anything. However, her male neighbor who is 47, indicated to authorities that his Ford F-150 was broken into and some items were stolen. Those items were a Stanley cup, backpack and an iPad along with its accessories. These victims reported they had security footage of the man burglarizing their vehicles and police determined the subject looked similar to the footage from Aullwood.

The 47-year old victim used the “find my iPad” app and picked up the location of his stolen items on 737 Fairdale Rd. Police arrived in the area of Fairdale and found the apartment complex that matched the suspect’s description. Police issued a search warrant to the residence of the suspect and found the handgun that was stolen. The other items were not recovered.

Authorities arrested 29-year old, Devon Schmidt. He is facing charges of: