Two Sentenced in Drug Related Killing

Two people are sentenced for their role in the drug-related killing of a Wichita man.

A Sedgwick County judge yesterday sentenced Jeff Hillard and Heidi Hillard to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

Jeff Hillard received an additional 27 years, while Heidi Hillard was sentenced to an extra 44 years on rape, kidnapping and battery charges.

Prosecutors say both defendants played a role in the kidnapping, assault and murder of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster Junior over a 185-dollar drug debt in 2016.

Goodpaster’s body was found hanging from a tree in Harvey County, and both defendants are expected to appeal their sentences.