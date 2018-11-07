Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 31 °

Two Sentenced in Drug Related Killing

MetroSource NewsNovember 7, 2018

Two people are sentenced for their role in the drug-related killing of a Wichita man.

A Sedgwick County judge yesterday sentenced Jeff Hillard and Heidi Hillard to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

Jeff Hillard received an additional 27 years, while Heidi Hillard was sentenced to an extra 44 years on rape, kidnapping and battery charges.

Prosecutors say both defendants played a role in the kidnapping, assault and murder of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster Junior over a 185-dollar drug debt in 2016.

Goodpaster’s body was found hanging from a tree in Harvey County, and both defendants are expected to appeal their sentences.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Two Sentenced in Drug Related Killi...

Two people are sentenced for their role in the drug-related killing of a Wichita man. A Sedgwick ...

November 7, 2018 Comments

Salina Presbyterian Manor on Best N...

Top News

November 7, 2018

Five Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

November 7, 2018

Group of 3 Steals Security Systems ...

Kansas News

November 7, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Sentenced in Drug Rel...
November 7, 2018Comments
Group of 3 Steals Securit...
November 7, 2018Comments
Saline County Election Fi...
November 6, 2018Comments
Man Faces Federal Charges...
November 6, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH